A Winnie The Pooh Horror Movie Is Coming, And It Looks Thoroughly Disturbing

Here's something you might not know: in January this year, Winnie The Pooh officially became public domain.

Between 1961 and 2022 Disney was the sole owner of the rights to A.A. Milne's beloved characters, and the only company allowed to publish TV shows, movies, and other products based on the silly old bear.

Not anymore. Now that Winnie and the gang have passed into the public domain, pretty much anyone can have a go at bringing him to the screen. But why try and perfect Disney's family-friendly take on the character when you can simply turn Pooh into a blood-curdlingly terrifying serial killer?

That's the idea behind Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey, an upcoming horror movie from director Rhys Frake-Waterfield that reimagines the beloved bear as a man in a mask who stalks his victims before savagely murdering them. I'm sure Disney are thrilled about this. Of course, there's absolutely nothing they can do.

There are no plot details or trailer to speak of just yet, with the film's IMDb page noting only that it’s a “horror retelling of the famous legend of Winnie the Pooh." A small handful of images show a man in a twisted version of Winnie The Pooh's costume lurking in the darkness. There's even one shot of someone in a Piglet mask looming behind an unsuspecting victim, suggesting this murderous bear won't be acting alone.

